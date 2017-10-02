Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Invests $14.92 Million in Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) Stock

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,000. Rice Energy comprises about 1.4% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of Rice Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rice Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,180,000 after buying an additional 297,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rice Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,498,000 after buying an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rice Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,122,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,779,000 after acquiring an additional 561,823 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rice Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rice Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,027,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 280,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) traded down 0.190% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.885. 2,854,499 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. Rice Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm’s market cap is $6.18 billion.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.27 million. Rice Energy had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Rice Energy’s revenue was up 155.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rice Energy Inc. will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rice Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rice Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Rice Energy

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

