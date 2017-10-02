Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Buys New Holdings in Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,632,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,639,000. Basic Energy Services accounts for 3.7% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned approximately 6.62% of Basic Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 393.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period.

Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) traded up 1.40% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,826 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $482.67 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Timothy H. Day purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel E. Langford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $89,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $509,990 and have sold 11,157 shares worth $192,325. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

