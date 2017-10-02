Kellogg (K) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Kellogg (NYSE:K) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kellogg earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7562632696025 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Kellogg (K) opened at 62.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.49. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $78.37.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 70.22%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $62.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

