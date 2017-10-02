Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VLY. BidaskClub cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE VLY) opened at 12.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.91. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $61,268.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 247,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

