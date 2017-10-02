Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF) traded up 0.41% during trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. 94,025 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs), midstream companies, other MLPs and other energy companies.

