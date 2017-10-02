Kaman Corporation (KAMN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) recently:

9/28/2017 – Kaman Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2017 – Kaman Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2017 – Kaman Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Kaman Corporation is in the following business segments: Aerospace, Industrial Distribution, and Music Distribution. The Aerospace segment serves commercial, U.S. defense and foreign government markets. The Industrial Distribution segment serves nearly every sector of U.S. industry with industrial replacement parts as well as support services. The Music Distribution segment serves domestic and foreign markets with a wide variety of music instruments and accessories and manufactures guitars and other music products for professional and amateur musicians. "

9/12/2017 – Kaman Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/10/2017 – Kaman Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2017 – Kaman Corporation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/3/2017 – Kaman Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Kaman Corporation (KAMN) opened at 55.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.70. Kaman Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Kaman Corporation had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kaman Corporation will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kaman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $121,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

