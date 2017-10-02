Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Billion

Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce sales of $19.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.13 billion and the highest is $19.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $17.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $19.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.79 billion to $76.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $79.40 billion to $80.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

In other news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 128,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after acquiring an additional 58,009 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded up 0.72% on Monday, reaching $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 898,026 shares. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.32 and a one year high of $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $351.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average of $129.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

