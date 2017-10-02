John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. BidaskClub raised John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on John Bean Technologies Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

In other news, VP Megan J. Rattigan sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $270,798.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,961.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $176,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,103 shares of company stock worth $1,314,919 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Strs Ohio increased its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) opened at 101.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.88 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.49 million. John Bean Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corporation will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

