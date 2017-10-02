Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OMED)

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded OncoMed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on OncoMed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) opened at 4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $170.09 million. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoMed Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMED. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

