Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGI. Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) opened at 29.75 on Friday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $781.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.26 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is -12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

