Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of Chico’s FAS (CHS) opened at 8.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.68. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 75,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208,184 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

