Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJC.A) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (TSE:PJC.A) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$21.50 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

PJC.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$21.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$19.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.22.

About Jean Coutu Group PJC

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu Sante and PJC Jean Coutu Sante Beaute; operates approximately two distribution centers, and coordinates various other services for its franchisees.

