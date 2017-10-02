JD.com, Inc. (JD) Holdings Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JD.com were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ JD) traded up 3.01% on Monday, reaching $39.35. 4,335,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $48.99. JD.com also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 32,495 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average volume of 13,106 call options.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. JD.com had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $93.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Vetr cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.44 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.37.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

