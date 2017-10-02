James Livingstone Buskard Acquires 75,000 Shares of Nevada Exploration Inc (NGE) Stock

Nevada Exploration Inc (TSE:NGE) insider James Livingstone Buskard purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

James Livingstone Buskard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, James Livingstone Buskard purchased 5,000 shares of Nevada Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,650.00.

