James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media coverage about James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. James Hardie Industries PLC. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.2129688873072 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) opened at 14.06 on Monday. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th.

About James Hardie Industries PLC.

James Hardie Industries Plc is a manufacturer of fiber cement products and systems for internal and external building construction applications in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The Company’s operating segments are North America and Europe Fiber Cement, and Asia Pacific Fiber Cement.

