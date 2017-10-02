Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

JAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. set a $19.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.65.

Get Jagged Peak Energy Inc. alerts:

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE JAG) opened at 13.66 on Thursday. Jagged Peak Energy has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $15.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company’s market cap is $2.91 billion.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 175.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/jagged-peak-energy-inc-jag-coverage-initiated-at-seaport-global-securities.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.