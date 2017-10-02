Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169,632 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.55% of Jack In The Box worth $305,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack In The Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack In The Box Inc. alerts:

Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) opened at 101.92 on Monday. Jack In The Box Inc. has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $113.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.84 million. Jack In The Box had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Jack In The Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack In The Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Jack In The Box from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Jack In The Box from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack In The Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-shares-sold-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.