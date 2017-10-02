Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Bought by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,963 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP owned about 0.41% of Jack In The Box worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Jack In The Box in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Jack In The Box by 61.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack In The Box by 17.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack In The Box by 61.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Jack In The Box by 27.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) traded down 0.97% on Monday, reaching $100.93. 83,002 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.58. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $113.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.84 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Jack In The Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack In The Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.85.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

