Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Jack In The Box worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jack In The Box by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack In The Box by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jack In The Box in the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack In The Box by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Jack In The Box by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) opened at 101.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.58. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $113.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). Jack In The Box had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Jack In The Box’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Jack In The Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Jack In The Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

