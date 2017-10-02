Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) opened at 102.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $109.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 2,600 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $263,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,567.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

