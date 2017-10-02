Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil Circuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Jabil Circuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Jabil Circuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Jabil Circuit in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.42.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) opened at 28.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.59. Jabil Circuit has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Jabil Circuit had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Circuit will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Circuit declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil Circuit news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of Jabil Circuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,619 shares in the company, valued at $58,807,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,521 shares of company stock worth $1,869,846 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 10,288.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,967,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 134,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 309,380 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Jabil Circuit by 7,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,512,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jabil Circuit by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,071,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,662,000 after purchasing an additional 323,845 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Circuit Company Profile

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

