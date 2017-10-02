J P Morgan Chase & Co Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SSP Group PLC (SSPG)

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 415 ($5.58) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSPG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.86) target price on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SSP Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on SSP Group PLC from GBX 455 ($6.12) to GBX 470 ($6.32) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 483.62 ($6.50).

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) opened at 541.50 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.57 billion. SSP Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 315.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 563.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 530.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.34.

SSP Group PLC Company Profile

SSP Group plc is an operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other locations. The Company’s segments are the UK, Continental Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).

