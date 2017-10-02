J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G)

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G. Barclays PLC set a €12.90 ($15.36) target price on Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($18.21) price target on Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.48) price target on Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.86) price target on Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a €12.90 ($15.36) price target on Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.49 ($18.44).

Get Assicurazioni Generali SpA alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G) opened at 15.76 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali SpA has a 1-year low of €10.50 and a 1-year high of €16.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.41 and a 200 day moving average of €14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of €24.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/j-p-morgan-chase-20-00-price-target-for-assicurazioni-generali-spa-g.html.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.