iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (IGM) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (NYSEARCA IGM) traded up 0.01% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,117 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98. iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $156.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

