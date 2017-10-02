iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.3% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.78. 424,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $81.74 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.7277 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

