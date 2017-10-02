iShares Russell 2000 Index Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 497,211 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 391% compared to the typical volume of 101,254 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE IWM) opened at 148.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a one year low of $114.88 and a one year high of $148.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

