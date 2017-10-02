iShares Dow Jones US Technology (IYW) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Technology were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 8.2% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW) traded up 0.15% during trading on Monday, hitting $150.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,206 shares. iShares Dow Jones US Technology has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $150.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3408 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones US Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

About iShares Dow Jones US Technology

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

