iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (IEF)

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE:IEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1589 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE:IEF) traded down 0.11% during trading on Monday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,950 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $112.33.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

