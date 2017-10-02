Investors Sell PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) on Strength (PNC)

Traders sold shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) on strength during trading on Monday. $34.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.55 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) traded up $0.35 for the day and closed at $135.12

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

