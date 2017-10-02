Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE)

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 14,658 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the average daily volume of 5,686 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,022,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,618 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,700 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 288,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,672,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE ETE) opened at 17.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.05.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

ETE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

