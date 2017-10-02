Investors Buy Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on weakness during trading on Monday. $151.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $138.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.39 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Applied Materials had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Applied Materials traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $52.08
AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.48 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.86.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.
In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,210.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 6,387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.
