INTL FCStone Inc. (INTL) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.08% of INTL FCStone worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of INTL FCStone by 555.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INTL FCStone by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in INTL FCStone by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in INTL FCStone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in INTL FCStone by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of INTL FCStone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th.

Shares of INTL FCStone Inc. (INTL) opened at 38.32 on Monday. INTL FCStone Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $717.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.69.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.38). INTL FCStone had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that INTL FCStone Inc. will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTL FCStone announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark Lowry Maurer sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

INTL FCStone Profile

INTL Fcstone Inc is a financial services company. The Company provides financial products, and advisory and execution service. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Commercial Hedging segment serves its commercial clients through its team of risk management consultants.

