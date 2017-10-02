International Game Technology (IGT) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) opened at 24.55 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $4.98 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $32.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

