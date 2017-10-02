Intelligent Energy Holding PLC (IEH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Intelligent Energy Holding PLC (LON:IEH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,387,544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.64 ($0.02).

Separately, Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective on shares of Intelligent Energy Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.78 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.96.

Intelligent Energy Holding PLC Company Profile

Intelligent Energy Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based energy technology company. The Company develops hydrogen fuel cell technologies for power generation. It is engaged in development of modular and low carbon fuel cell systems. It operates through various segments, including Automotive (Motive), Consumer Electronics (CE), Distributed Power & Generation (D&PG), and Platform Support.

