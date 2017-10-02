Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $462,000 in Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NAC) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,294 shares. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

