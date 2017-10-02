Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $316,000 in Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,123,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Masco Corporation by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after buying an additional 88,494 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Corporation by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Masco Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Masco Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Masco Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corporation in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $87,707.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,770.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $84,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,101 shares of company stock valued at $916,799. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) traded up 0.69% on Monday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 307,202 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Masco Corporation had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 20,509.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Masco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Masco Corporation’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

