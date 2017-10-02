Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,679 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHT. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,071 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.01. 287,263 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. Red Hat, Inc. has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $111.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The open-source software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.56 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat, Inc. will post $2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHT. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on Red Hat from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Red Hat from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Red Hat from $109.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Red Hat from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

In other Red Hat news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,521 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $152,069.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,101.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 4,000 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.59, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,314 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

