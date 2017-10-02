Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Hess Corporation (HES)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hess Corporation by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 235,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hess Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Hess Corporation by 142.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess Corporation news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $449,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $255,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,599 shares of company stock worth $873,466 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Hess Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Hess Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hess Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on Hess Corporation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $50.00 price target on Hess Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE HES) traded down 1.45% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. 576,217 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $14.53 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. Hess Corporation has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $65.56.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hess Corporation had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post ($4.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -5.18%.

Hess Corporation Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

