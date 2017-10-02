Instinet Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Instinet in a report released on Saturday. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Instinet’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) opened at 27.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.16 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 67% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Instinet Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/instinet-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb.html.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $183,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,694.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,472,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.