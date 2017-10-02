Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) CEO Sells $151,420.50 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,265 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $151,420.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at $279,379.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ UTHR) opened at 117.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.50. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.90 and a 12 month high of $169.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($4.86). The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.53 million. United Therapeutics Corporation had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Capital KCPS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

