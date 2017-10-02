Insider Selling: Spin Master Corp (TOY) Insider Sells C$1,098,710.00 in Stock

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) insider Chris Harrs sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.77, for a total transaction of C$1,098,710.00.

Spin Master Corp (TSE TOY) opened at 48.18 on Monday. Spin Master Corp has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spin Master Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$45.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Spin Master Corp from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master Corp from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.25.

Spin Master Corp Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a childrens entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

