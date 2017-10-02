Insider Selling: Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) CEO Sells $544,960.13 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 23,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $544,960.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,149,099.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) opened at 23.39 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Get Penn National Gaming Inc. alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $796.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.65 million. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/insider-selling-penn-national-gaming-inc-penn-ceo-sells-544960-13-in-stock.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 209.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.