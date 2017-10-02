Insider Selling: Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (MTB) Insider Sells C$42,400.00 in Stock

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (TSE:MTB) insider Randolph Michael Kasum sold 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$42,400.00.

Randolph Michael Kasum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Randolph Michael Kasum sold 150,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Randolph Michael Kasum sold 800,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$64,000.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Randolph Michael Kasum sold 200,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Randolph Michael Kasum sold 89,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$8,900.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Randolph Michael Kasum sold 116,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$10,440.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Randolph Michael Kasum sold 294,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$26,460.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Randolph Michael Kasum sold 59,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$5,900.00.

