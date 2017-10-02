Insider Selling: Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $69,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE MCO) traded up 0.72% on Monday, hitting $140.21. 868,771 shares of the stock traded hands. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.51 and a 52-week high of $140.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.18. Moody’s Corporation had a net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 167.31%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post $5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Moody’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 39.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 52.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 495.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 53,352 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 35.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,434,000 after buying an additional 333,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moody’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

