Insider Selling: McKesson Corporation (MCK) CEO Sells $15,351,000.00 in Stock

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) CEO John H. Hammergren sold 100,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $15,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,329,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John H. Hammergren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, John H. Hammergren sold 225,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.67, for a total value of $34,125,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, John H. Hammergren sold 125,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $18,772,500.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, John H. Hammergren sold 100,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $15,353,000.00.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) opened at 153.61 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.53 and a 12 month high of $169.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.35). McKesson Corporation had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $51.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post $12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in McKesson Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in McKesson Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.51 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC set a $187.00 price target on shares of McKesson Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

McKesson Corporation Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

