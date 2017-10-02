Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) CFO Sells $787,500.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO John Kinzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,326.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Kinzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, John Kinzer sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) opened at 84.05 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $3.11 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $84.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $80.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

