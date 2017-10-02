Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) CEO Sells $312,873.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) CEO Timothy L. Buzby sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $312,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy L. Buzby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Timothy L. Buzby sold 3,930 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $286,732.80.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Timothy L. Buzby sold 2,450 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $183,382.50.

On Friday, September 29th, Timothy L. Buzby sold 10,560 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $783,024.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) opened at 72.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post $5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation by 22.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in the first quarter valued at $406,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

AGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

