Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (LON:CGNR) insider Richard Conroy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.40), for a total value of £30,000 ($40,344.27).

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (CGNR) opened at 29.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.42. Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 32.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.22 million.

Get Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (CGNR) Insider Sells £30,000 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/insider-selling-conroy-gold-and-natural-resources-plc-cgnr-insider-sells-30000-in-stock.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNR. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Plc is a gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland. The company’s exploration program in Ireland is focused on the Longford-Down Massif. It is engaged in active exploration in Ireland, which has already led to the discovery of a series of gold targets along a 30-mile (50 kilometer) area stretching from County Armagh across Counties Monaghan and Cavan.

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.