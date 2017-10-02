Insider Selling: Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Insider Sells $34,464.15 in Stock

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) insider Cassandra Hudson sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $34,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ CARB) opened at 22.00 on Monday. Carbonite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.58 million, a PE ratio of 1047.62 and a beta of 0.27.
Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Carbonite’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carbonite, Inc. will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
CARB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Carbonite in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 48,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carbonite Company Profile
Carbonite, Inc provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving.
Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.