Insider Selling: Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) SVP Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) SVP David Nagler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Nagler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, David Nagler sold 3,750 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $93,750.00.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) opened at 28.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company’s market cap is $778.23 million.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($3.50) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

